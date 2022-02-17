Showers end this evening, turning cooler into Friday

Scattered showers will come to end this evening.

Extended Graf model

We'll quickly be turning colder tonight and into Friday morning behind the front.

Lows will be heading for the upper 30s.

Tonight into Friday Winds

But with a northerly breeze out there, expect wind chills to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s first thing in the morning!

Friday morning Wind chills

Have the jackets and coats ready to go.

We'll see intervals of clouds and sun throughout our Friday as highs only top out in the mid-50s.

It'll be quiet, but quite chilly Friday evening for the parades, so bundle on up!

Friday night Parade forecast

This weekend isn't looking too terribly bad.

Cold start on Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s.

We'll warm into the low-mid 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday as some clouds start to work in by the afternoon with isolated rain possible late in the day.

Higher shower chances return Monday as the pattern turns a little more unsettled into the new week.

Next week Upper-Level Pattern

It'll be mild through much of next week as well.

We'll see highs in the 70s (close to 80° some days).

The next front looks to arrive about a week from today, next Thursday/Friday.

We'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

