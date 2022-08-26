Showers continue to plague Acadiana for the weekend

Acadiana's soggy pattern is going to continue through the weekend, with little break from the moisture we've had sitting on us for the week.

Deep tropical moisture and a stalled front is bringing us another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly for the first half of the day.

Most of these showers will be of the garden variety, but there will be the chance for a heavy downpour leading to some street flooding.

This wet pattern of on and off showers will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Temperatures are going to sit in the mid to upper 80s consistently with lows in the mid 70s.

In the Tropics:

Little has changed in the outlook of the tropics from the last couple of discussions.

There remains a tropical wave in the Caribbean that will have a chance to develop into something more in a few days.

Development would occur, if at all, in the central Caribbean and if it does develop it will be something we need to keep a close eye on.

Models are completely split on development with the GFS aggressively spinning up a storm, while the EURO believes it will fizzle out.

Both have been consistent in their outcomes which leaves us in the "wait and see" period of forecasting.

The best course of action in the immediate future would be to keep an eye on the situation over the weekend, and early next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel