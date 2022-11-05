Showers continue but severe threat diminishes

A soggy start to Saturday with an early morning front moving across Acadiana.

Thunderstorms have been embedded along the front, but the good news is that the front seemed to outrun some of the stronger dynamics.

Plenty of lightning and heavy rains will be expected through the early morning, but the threat for severe weather has drastically diminished.

Daniel Phillips

Showers are likely going to persist through the morning, gradually getting lighter as we approach lunch time.

Saturday's rain will be beneficial for most of Acadiana as we're almost entirely in drought conditions, the steady pace of the showers will also prevent flooding from being a concern.

Clouds are going to take a little longer to clear out, but expect more sunshine in the late afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures are going to dip slightly behind the front, and will hover for the majority of the day in the 60s, but the cool down won't last too long.

Daniel Phillips

A return of warm muggy air is expected as early as Sunday, with temperatures returning into the low to mid 80s.

Skies will be cloudy to start but gradually clearing Sunday afternoon, the return of moisture may also mean a pop up shower late in the day.

This warm Sunday is going to set the stage for another very warm week with highs consistently sitting in the 80s every day.

There's going to be another shot for a front to move through at the end of the week, dropping temperatures back closer to what you'd expect for November.

