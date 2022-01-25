Showers coming to an end but clouds remain

It has been a very soggy 24 hours in Acadiana, and some of that wet weather has spilled over into early Tuesday morning.

These showers will be on the lighter side but could still make for a messy commute to start the day.

Showers may be ending but the clouds will stick with us through the afternoon, setting the stage for another dreary day across south Louisiana.

Temperatures are going to only make it into the upper 50s, and with the winds still blowing out of the north between 10-15 mph the feel like temperatures will be a little lower.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will start to break up overnight, and as we clear through the late evening we'll have enough time to see temperatures drop through the night.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning, but with winds remaining elevated you can expect the wind chill to be down in the upper 20s.

While temperatures may be on the cold side we will at least have plenty of sunshine, which will at the very least make it feel a little less dreary.

Daniel Phillips

We will see clouds start to return to the area on Thursday afternoon as another round of showers looks to move through the area on Friday.

Severe weather won't be an issue on Friday but it does look wet, and once again it'll usher in a brief cool down to start the weekend.

