Watch Now
News

Actions

Showers chances diminish allowing heat to settle in

7 Day - Day 1.png
Daniel Phillips
7 Day - Day 1.png
Posted at 3:33 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 04:33:36-04

A dominant ridge of high pressure has returned to Acadiana for the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures as a result will continue to sit well above average, where they've been perched pretty much all summer long, with highs in upper 90s.

It will be our seventh straight day with a Heat Advisory as heat index values will climb between 110-115 in the afternoon.

Showers will be absent for the next several days and it won't be until Sunday when our rain chances will return.

A slight pattern change could bring a slightly less hot and more typical pattern for next week.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.