Showers chances diminish allowing heat to settle in

A dominant ridge of high pressure has returned to Acadiana for the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures as a result will continue to sit well above average, where they've been perched pretty much all summer long, with highs in upper 90s.

It will be our seventh straight day with a Heat Advisory as heat index values will climb between 110-115 in the afternoon.

Showers will be absent for the next several days and it won't be until Sunday when our rain chances will return.

A slight pattern change could bring a slightly less hot and more typical pattern for next week.

