Showers arriving over the holiday weekend

We've made it to July and the weather is exactly what you would expect it to be for this time of year.

Temperatures are going to sit right around 90 in the middle of the day, and the heat index is going to be right around the century mark.

Unfortunately, the wind comes to a standstill this time of year and you'll be hard pressed to find any kind of breeze out there this Thursday; meaning it will feel very sticky outside.

A few spotty showers will be possible as always this afternoon, but it will mostly be a sunny day.

The rain chances will be increasing through the end of the week and into the weekend leading all the way to July 4th which will be fairly soggy.

Showers will be with us through the middle of the day which means that fireworks should still be allowed since they'll be after the showers, however, pool parties and bbqs may be a different story.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel