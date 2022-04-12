Showers and storms take over the next few days

The work week is shaping up to be very unsettled with gloomy, rainy, and at times stormy weather expected for the next several days.

Severe weather is possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with enough instability to cause some damaging winds and hail with in some of the thunderstorms.

While they won't be likely, isolated spin up tornadoes will be possible so we'll have to monitor any storms closely as they begin to emerge.

Daniel Phillips

That threat for severe weather is going to spill over into Wednesday with a slight risk for all of Acadiana for a second day in a row.

The storms will be fairly common, but the severe weather is going to be much more isolated with only a few thunderstorms crossing over into severe criteria.

Severe weather may be isolated but showers will be pretty widespread the next couple of days, and we may end up with couple inches worth of rain through the next few days.

Daniel Phillips

As long as it doesn't all arrive at once we shouldn't have any flooding concerns, but some of the heftier downpours could result in a few areas where the water pools on roads.

Showers will be on an off for the next few days with a break likely on Thursday before another round of scattered showers comes along with a warm front to close out the week.

It may not make for the nicest stretch of days but it is important that we get a good round of showers the next few days to help eat away at the drought that has taken hold of south Louisiana.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the low 80s, along with plenty of moisture making it feel very muggy the next few days.

We are going to stay warm through the next couple of days and won't get much of a cool down until next week when we get another cold front swinging through the area.

