Showers and storms return to the forecast early Friday morning

Thursday is going to be another quiet day before showers and storms move in for early Friday morning.

In the meantime winds will pick up Thursday bringing in more moisture, although with the wind it'll feel a little better outside.

Temperatures are still going to be in the upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s through the afternoon.

A solid mixture of clouds and clear skies through the day, with a mostly cloudy start and then a mostly sunny afternoon, before clouds return.

Showers and thunderstorms will get going just before day break, which will make for a soggy commute Friday morning.

There's a chance of the thunderstorms becoming fairly strong and we'll be keeping an eye out for an isolated severe storm or two.

Once the storms clear out Friday morning it will be quiet for the rest of the weekend, and temperatures will begin their run into the 90s.

