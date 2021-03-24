Showers and storms on tap for another few days

The front that moved through on Tuesday has stalled just off Acadiana's coast and will once again be responsible for a round of showers and possible severe storms on Wednesday afternoon as it lifts to the north.

Isolated showers will get going along the coast Wednesday morning and activity will gradually spread to the northern half of Acadiana by the late afternoon with maybe a severe storm or two possible.

Severe weather Wednesday will be predominately wind and hail makers which will be the bigger threats we face, with showers moving enough that flooding shouldn't be as big of a concern as it was Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Acadiana will have another front come through on Thursday which once again could spark heavy showers and another round of severe weather with the timing of the front arriving in the afternoon.

We will finally get a chance to catch our breath on Friday with skies clearing out and rain chances finally dropping to zero for at least one day.

Clouds and a few showers will then return to the forecast for the weekend.

