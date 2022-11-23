Showers and storms headed this way for the holiday

After several gloomy, chilly days it will be nice to get a bit of a break with a brief appearance by the sun for the middle of the week.

Temperatures will push into the mid 70s in the afternoon, with a light breeze coming in from the east around 5-10 mph.

The nicer weather isn't expected to last that long with a front moving through on Thanksgiving, bringing a round of showers and storms into Acadiana.

Showers won't arrive until later in the day, so the morning will remain quiet and dry.

Once the rain gets going, however, it will really come down with heavy showers expected along the frontal boundary.

Severe weather will be possible in the southwest corner of the state, any severe storms will remain very isolated and short lived.

The rain will be the biggest issue since it will be sticking around for a little while, lasting into the end of the week and even the start of the weekend.

Rain totals over that time period will be between 2-4" which could produce some localized flooding on Friday, impacting travelers or commuters.

The cooler air won't get here until Saturday, and the cool down will be short lived with mild temperatures returning by next work week.

