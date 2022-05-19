Shotgun homes under makeover renovations in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA — The history between the streets of Anderson, St. Jude, Washing and others goes beyond the surface.

"For as long as I can remember, the Mixon family and their homes have been a part of my community", says Councilman Malon Lewis. "They've been having shelter in nice places and decent places for people to live in."

Dating back to post World War II when T. E. Mixon Sr. had the vision of change.

"My grandfather was in Gillsburg, Mississippi and after World War II, he built these houses for the veterans coming from World War II for them to have a place to stay", says Henry Mixon, grandson and owner of the current homes.

That history —carrying decades later— would be the blueprint to a new and improved community.

With the help of Mixon and local artist Paul Schexnayder, they drew a plan to freshen up the homes in the area with vibrant colors.

"I've always saw these houses and I thought, how can we improve it or make like a mural but something real colorful and add pop and pizzazz to the neighborhood", says Schexnayder. "Not too long ago, I approached one of the owners, Henry Mixon, about doing such a thing and I got with another person who owns a paint company and she selected all the colors and we just had a great meeting of the minds and it's being done right now."

Residents hopes this inspires change for the city.

"The house is painted, the neighbors are nice, no fighting or arguing going on, it's a quiet neighborhood. It's a change... for the new generation.

