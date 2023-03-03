Short pursuit leads to arrest following simple robbery incident

One suspect is behind bars for simple robbery after snatching a woman's purse.

According to Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux of the Lafayette Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The female victim was placing groceries into her vehicle on the parking lot of Super 1 in the 3700 block Ambassador Caffery Pkwy , at which time the suspect, Chad Williams, approached her from behind and grabbed the victim's purse.

The victim attempted to fight off the Williams at which time he pushed the victim backwards and used force to remove and take the purse.

William re-entered the vehicle, which fled the scene and was later located by Lafayette Police. Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle stopped and Williams fled on foot from the passenger side and was later apprehended and booked into LPCC.

Although initially reported as a purse snatching, the incident was upgraded to a simple robbery due to the force used by the suspect to remove the purse which was in the physical possession of the victim.