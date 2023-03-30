Sharp increase in temperatures as we head towards the weekend

Acadiana will be getting a quick turn around in temperatures on Thursday, after a cooler afternoon in the middle of the week.

Winds will start to push more out of the south which will help drive those afternoon highs back into the low 80s.

That southerly wind will dictate a lot of the weather over the next few days as it drags in both warm air, and moisture.

While the skies will stay mostly clear through the day on Thursday, clouds will start to return to the area overnight and by Friday morning we'll be looking at gray skies.

Friday is going to be mostly cloudy with winds increasing and eventually sitting between 15-20 mph with gusts running a little bit higher.

Temperatures will steadily warm up and by Saturday afternoon we could be seeing highs in the upper 80s.

Clouds will break a little for the majority of the weekend, but late Sunday night clouds will return along with some showers and storms that will last into early next week.

