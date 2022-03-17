Severe weather possible overnight, but clearing by the weekend

A new round of showers and storms is expected to move through Acadiana late Thursday night along another energetic front.

The storms will be capable of becoming severe with hail, strong winds, and isolated spin-up tornadoes all possible.

All of the nasty weather will get started around midnight with some of the isolated cells moving ahead of the front, and the main line of storms pushing through just before daybreak.

Daniel Phillips

The Storm Prediction Center has us locked in to a Slight Risk of some severe weather, meaning there's enough severe weather ingredients in place to see some isolated severe storms.

Just east of Acadiana, roughly Baton Rouge to New Orleans and the North Shore, there are slightly higher dynamics in place so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the severe risk increased for that region.

Similar to Tuesday's round of storms, the system will move through fairly quickly with showers winding down just before day break on Friday.

In the meantime the weather will be fairly quiet as we prime the atmosphere for the arrival of the front.

Temperatures will push into the mid and upper 70s as strong southerly winds push in some warm, moist air in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Winds will be blowing around 10-15 mph and the gusts will be pushing closer to 20-25 mph, there will be a noticeable increase in the winds as the front gets closer to Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

Once the showers wrap up on Friday morning it won't take long for the clouds to start to break and the sun will eventually come out.

Winds will remain elevated through the day on Friday with highs in the mid 70s with plenty of Sunshine.

The rest of the forecast for the weekend looks stunning, with beautiful weather expected for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

