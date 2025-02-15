Severe storms/tornado watch possible for Acadiana tonight

A significant severe weather threat for portions of Louisiana into Mississippi & parts of TN, AL & W'rn FL Panhandle is expected into Saturday evening/night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Models continue to suggest that dynamics will be getting their act together over S LA with a some sort of severe weather threat for portions of Acadiana during the evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect a broken line of storms for most of Acadiana during the evening hours to become a more solid squall line by the time it reaches Eastern LA late tonight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind gusts pushing 50-60mph+ will be likely in stronger storms given we're already seeing gusts trying to push 40mph without them.

Primary threats damaging winds & a few tornadic spin-ups with the risk of tornadoes more substantial in the hatched areas where EF2+ (111mph winds+) tornado intensities may be possible.

I would expect a tornado watch (or watches) to be issued later this afternoon for the anticipated activity this evening for a good chunk of LA.

12z HRRR Model looks a little underdone given the dynamics in place but we'll have to watch the next run coming in the next hr and radar trends into this evening.

Latest supplemental graphics:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel