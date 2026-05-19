Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has no regrets after primary loss, vows to finish term strong

Sen. Bill Cassidy took questions from reporters during his regularly scheduled press call Tuesday— the first since losing his Senate primary race — and said he plans to spend his final seven months in office focused on policy.

When asked repeatedly whether he would run for governor or seek another Senate seat, Cassidy was direct.

"Absolutely not," he said.

Cassidy said he accepts the results of the primary and remains committed to his work in Washington.

"I'll continue to work for the good of my state, for the good of the country, for the good of those of us who live here— so blessed to live here. That'll be my political future," Cassidy said.

He said his approach on Capitol Hill will not change.

"My approach on Capitol Hill has always been to work with whoever I can work with for the good of my state, for the good of my country," Cassidy said.

Cassidy also addressed his vote to convict President Donald Trump during the 2021 impeachment trial, standing firmly behind his decision.

"I voted to support the Constitution, and I will go to my grave saying, 'My gosh, I had the privilege to vote to support the Constitution.' I have no regrets whatsoever," Cassidy said.

Several reporters asked Cassidy about claims from some political observers that Louisiana's closed primary system was designed to hurt his reelection chances. He declined to answer directly — but his reaction spoke for itself.

When asked, "I wonder, has President Trump been honest with you?", Cassidy couldn't contain his laughter before responding.

"Um, I am sorry to laugh," Cassidy said.

Cassidy said he has seven months left to be the best senator he can be, and in that time, he is looking to fix Social Security and work on making healthcare more affordable.

