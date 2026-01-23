Second Harvest provides meals as freezing temperatures activate Acadiana Warming Centers 

As freezing temperatures and dangerous winter conditions move across South Louisiana, Second Harvest Food Bank is providing urgent meals to residents seeking warmth and safety at warming shelters.

At the request of emergency officials, Second Harvest is preparing and serving lunch and dinner for up to 100 shelter guests at each scheduled meal service at the Dupre Center at Graham Brown Memorial Park in Lafayette, now operating as a warming shelter. Meal service includes Saturday dinner, Sunday and Monday lunch and dinner, and Tuesday lunch. Second Harvest is also supplying water and snacks to support people sheltering during the cold weather event. In total, Second Harvest expects to provide approximately 600 meals during this activation.

In Iberia Parish, Second Harvest is also supporting a warming shelter by delivering milk, bottled water, and snacks to help residents stay safe during freezing conditions. At this time, no other parishes in Acadiana have requested warming shelter support, though Second Harvest remains on alert should additional needs arise.

Forecasts call for sustained freezing temperatures, wind chills in the teens, and the potential for ice accumulation across the region. These conditions pose serious risks for people experiencing homelessness, seniors, and others without access to safe heat.

“When temperatures drop and conditions become dangerous, access to food and shelter becomes critical,” said Jon Toups, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “Our team is built to respond quickly and make sure people have nourishing meals when they need them most.”

This activation is part of Second Harvest’s emergency response plan, carried out in coordination with local emergency officials.

For updates on Second Harvest’s response or to learn how you can help, visit no-hunger.org.