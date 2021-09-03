Second Harvest delivers food and supplies to Southeast Louisiana

Second Harvest Food Bank has delivered more than 100,000 pounds of food, water, and disaster supplies to parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida.

"In the days since Ida passed, our Lafayette team has distributed just a massive amount of food and supplies across the region trying to recover," said Regional Director, Paul Scelfo. "But there is so much need, and we are just getting started."

The organizations says that they saw an overwhelming need for aid in the Houma-Terrebonne area.

Supplies were brought to the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and the United Houma Nation for distribution among members of the community.

"They really got the brunt of the storm, which is now on record as the second-strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana," said Scelfo. "The Chief of the United Houma Nation, who works for the Fire Department has spent all week rescuing tribal members trapped in their homes. They've rescued as many Tribal Elders and people with disabilities as they could from out of the sun's heat."

Father Michael Champagne of St. Theresa Food Pantry, located in St. Martinville, spoke to Second Harvest while his church was picking up ice, water, and disaster supplies to take to people in Schriever.

"There's so much hurt down here," he said. "Massive destructions, mobile homes destroyed, shrimp boats upside down. And hit even harder down south, no food, no water."

On Thursday, September 2, Second Harvest also delivered and distributed a total of 114,000 pounds of food and supplies across Lafourche, St. Martin, and other areas of the Bayou region.

Much of the aid was brought in by food bank partners in Texas.

"Lafayette is the perfect staging point for so much of the outpouring of support coming in from Texas and other areas," according to Scelfo. "The offers of help from the San Antonio Food Bank and the Houston Food Bank were so quick and put thousands of pounds at our doorstep faster than we could have ordered it."

How to help Second Harvest respond to Hurricane Ida:

Funds: A monetary gift is the most efficient way to support response to this emergency. Go to no-hunger.org/ida to make a tax-deductible donation. Every $1 raised will help provide 4 meals to someone impacted by this latest South Louisiana emergency. Monetary donations also help fuel up our fleet of transportation to make these emergency distributions possible.

Food, water, disaster supplies: Donations of non-perishable food, especially proteins, are greatly appreciated. Bottled water and cleaning supplies will also be in high demand. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8am-4pm at 215 E. Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, La. (And as long as weather permits, we will also have after-hours drop-off bins in front of our facility)

Volunteer: There are many volunteer opportunities following a disaster. Register now at: no-hunger.org/volunteer

----

Spirit of Acadiana: Food & Supply Drive

Join KATC, United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana in providing support to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Beginning Friday, September 3 until Friday, September 17, donations for Hurricane Ida survivors can be dropped off at the United Way of Acadiana located at 215 E Pinhook Road.

See a list of accepted items below:

KATC

------------------------------------------------------------

