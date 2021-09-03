Spirit of Acadiana: Food & Supply Drive

Hurricane Ida has left many in southeast Louisiana without basic needs.
And while they work to rebuild and get back on their feet after the storm, KATC is providing a way for those who can help to do so.
KATC along with the United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will host a Food & Supply Drive to benefit those impacted by the storm.
“It is super important to connect to the generosity of the community with concrete ways for them to help,” Catholic Charities spokesman Ben Broussard said. “Disaster response organizations like ours need specific things to help restore people’s lives after a disaster. This is an easy way for folks to be a part of a true community response.”
On Friday, September 3, 2021, from at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., anyone wishing to donate to those affected by Hurricane Ida can drop off items to the United Way of Acadiana located at 215 E Pinhook Road.
Donations will be also be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm until September 17.
No donations will be accepted on Labor Day, September 6.
Below is a list of items which can be donated:
Non Perishable Foods
Canned tuna
Dried or canned beans
Canned Chili, soup
Peanut Butter
Nuts
Trail mix
Canned Vegetables
Canned Fruits, fruit cups
Tomato sauce
Dried fruits
Low sugar/high fiber cereal
Oatmeal
Pasta
Rice
Grits
Granola bars
Healthy snacks
Crackers
Supplies
Unused mops, buckets
Paper towels / Toilet paper
Personal hygiene items
Hand sanitizer
Paper plates
Disposable cutlery
Tarps
Floor Scrappers
Prybars
Commercial trash bags
Utility knives
Clothes lines/pins
Laundry Detergent
Household Cleaner
Mosquito Spray
Charcoal
Personal
Toiletries (soap, deodorant , toothpaste, shampoo)
School supplies
Unused socks
Unused underwear
Feminine products
Diapers (size 2-6)
Disposable PPE
Masks
Gloves
Tyvek suits
Antibacterial Wipes
Please Do NOT Donate
Unlabled cans
Rusty cans
Homemade Food
Glass containers
Perishable food
Clothing
Open or Used items
Medicine
If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, click here.
Volunteers are needed for supply distribution. Register at www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/volunteer.
If you need help, contact 211 for resources and disaster assistance in your community.