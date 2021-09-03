Spirit of Acadiana: Food & Supply Drive

Hurricane Ida has left many in southeast Louisiana without basic needs.

And while they work to rebuild and get back on their feet after the storm, KATC is providing a way for those who can help to do so.

KATC along with the United Way of Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank and Catholic Charities of Acadiana will host a Food & Supply Drive to benefit those impacted by the storm.

“It is super important to connect to the generosity of the community with concrete ways for them to help,” Catholic Charities spokesman Ben Broussard said. “Disaster response organizations like ours need specific things to help restore people’s lives after a disaster. This is an easy way for folks to be a part of a true community response.”

On Friday, September 3, 2021, from at 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., anyone wishing to donate to those affected by Hurricane Ida can drop off items to the United Way of Acadiana located at 215 E Pinhook Road.

Donations will be also be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm until September 17.

No donations will be accepted on Labor Day, September 6.

Below is a list of items which can be donated:

Non Perishable Foods

Canned tuna

Dried or canned beans

Canned Chili, soup

Peanut Butter

Nuts

Trail mix

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruits, fruit cups

Tomato sauce

Dried fruits

Low sugar/high fiber cereal

Oatmeal

Pasta

Rice

Grits

Granola bars

Healthy snacks

Crackers

Supplies

Unused mops, buckets

Paper towels / Toilet paper

Personal hygiene items

Hand sanitizer

Paper plates

Disposable cutlery

Tarps

Floor Scrappers

Prybars

Commercial trash bags

Utility knives

Clothes lines/pins

Laundry Detergent

Household Cleaner

Mosquito Spray

Charcoal

Personal

Toiletries (soap, deodorant , toothpaste, shampoo)

School supplies

Unused socks

Unused underwear

Feminine products

Diapers (size 2-6)

Disposable PPE

Masks

Gloves

Tyvek suits

Antibacterial Wipes

Please Do NOT Donate

Unlabled cans

Rusty cans

Homemade Food

Glass containers

Perishable food

Clothing

Open or Used items

Medicine

If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, click here.

Volunteers are needed for supply distribution. Register at www.UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/volunteer.

If you need help, contact 211 for resources and disaster assistance in your community.