Second annual Louisiana/Texas youth football classic set for this weekend

LAFAYETTE— The second annual Louisiana/Texas football classic will take place this weekend at Clark Field.

Youth from Texas and Louisiana aging from 7-14 will be participating in the event.

Admission is $10 with games beginning at 9am both Saturday and Sunday.

Walter Guillory, athletic supervisor at Lafayette parks and recreation says, "It's all about developing kids, and this is one of the things that can help develop them. They can form relationships with the kids out of Texas and the kids from the other cities in Louisiana. So, we're excited about this."

Guillory also encourages everyone to come out and have a good time this weekend at the classic!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel