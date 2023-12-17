Seasonable December weather this week; changes heading towards Christmas

TONIGHT: Chilly & clear

MONDAY: Sunny & cool

DISCUSSION

LAFAYETTE, LA— A chilly night will be in store across Acadiana as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and cool conditions.

Plan on highs to push into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

A northwesterly breeze will continue at around 6-12mph.

Lows will drop into the mid-upper 30s Monday night into Tuesday morning.

High clouds will begin to mix in with the sunshine Tuesday.

Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s Tuesday behind a reinforcing shot of cooler air.

The rest of the week will remain quiet as temperatures slowly moderate.

We'll be back in the lower 70s by week's end.

The pattern will then look to turn somewhat unsettle into the Christmas weekend.

Exact details and timing still need to be ironed out in the days ahead as the forecast comes into better focus.

For now, I'd be prepared to dodge some showers (maybe storms?) during at least portions of the holiday weekend.

Stay with us in the days ahead for the latest.

Have a great week!

