Seasonable and partly sunny for rest of week; Changes arrive this weekend

Not as chilly tonight
Temperature outlook
Thursday
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 16:34:34-05

TONIGHT: Not as chilly; mostly cloudy
THURSDAY: Seasonable; Partly sunny

DISCUSSION

A pretty quiet stretch of weather will continue for the remainder of the week.

Not as chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Thursday

A mixture of high clouds and sunshine can be expected again Thursday.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 60s.

East/northeasterly winds will come in around 7-11mph.

Slightly milder, but still quiet to round out the week Friday.

CHANGES arrive Saturday with an approaching upper-level disturbance.

Showers, maybe a few embedded storms, will be likely during the morning.

Rainfall amounts of 0.5-1.5" will be possible

Sunday is looking drier and nicer with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week should remain nice and seasonable.

