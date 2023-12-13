Seasonable and partly sunny for rest of week; Changes arrive this weekend

TONIGHT: Not as chilly; mostly cloudy

THURSDAY: Seasonable; Partly sunny

DISCUSSION

A pretty quiet stretch of weather will continue for the remainder of the week.

Not as chilly tonight with lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Temperature outlook Thursday

A mixture of high clouds and sunshine can be expected again Thursday.

Highs will top out in the mid-upper 60s.

East/northeasterly winds will come in around 7-11mph.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Slightly milder, but still quiet to round out the week Friday.

CHANGES arrive Saturday with an approaching upper-level disturbance.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Showers, maybe a few embedded storms, will be likely during the morning.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Rainfall amounts of 0.5-1.5" will be possible

Sunday is looking drier and nicer with highs in the lower 60s.

Much of next week should remain nice and seasonable.

