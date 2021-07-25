Scott: Community raises money for 2 missing Seacor victims

Jay and Dylan are two of the seven men that remain missing from the Seacor tragedy that happened in April.

Their family, friends, and community continue to gather to pray for their loved ones and to raise funds to help their families.

"Its about making money for them, their families," Lyne Gothreaux of New Iberia and Cardinal, Jay and Dylan's employer. "All the proceeds are going to go to each one of their children. Its going to be put in special accounts."

Today was no different than any of their earlier events which brought the community together after the tragedy.

"Yes its hot, but we got fans, plenty to drink, plenty to eat, but we here for really one thing, and it is to raise money for these children."

The community gathered at Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott on Saturday.

The event consisted of live bands, food, and auction items, specifically by known football pro-athletes, and hosted by Cajun Harley Davidson, Scott Dugas, and Drew Derouen.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel