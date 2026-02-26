Schilling Distributing celebrates 150 years of Budweiser with a night of baseball at Russo Park

Schilling Distributing Company is inviting Acadiana to Russo Park in Lafayette this Friday night for a celebration of 150 years of Budweiser, where baseball, tradition and hometown pride come together at The Tigue.

The first 500 guests over the age of 21 through the gates will receive exclusive 150th Anniversary merchandise, including commemorative t-shirts, hats, koozies and more. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early, as giveaways will be first-come, first-served.

Fans will also have the chance to meet two special guests before the game: Bud and Mo of the Lafayette Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit. Photo opportunities with the two Clydesdales will be available from 5 to 6 p.m.

Bud's name was selected by Schilling Distributing, inspired by the Budweiser Clydesdales, whose presence has represented strength, pride and community for generations. Mo was named in honor of Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, recognizing her leadership and support for the mounted patrol program.

Before the first pitch, Charles "Buddy" Schilling will take the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, a moment that reflects both family legacy and community partnership.

Throughout the evening, guests can enjoy Budweiser 16 oz. cans on special for 2 for $10.

As Acadiana's only locally owned and operated Anheuser-Busch distributor, Schilling Distributing has been part of the moments that bring people together for generations — from backyard barbecues to packed ballparks.

