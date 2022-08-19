Scattered storms this weekend; wet pattern to continue well into next week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: UPPER 80S/LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

A frontal trough coupled with deep tropical moisture continues to keep healthy rain chances in the forecast across Acadiana.

Today, the bulk of the activity fell through the course of the morning helping to stabilize the atmosphere this afternoon.

We'll look to stay relatively quiet this evening and overnight tonight.

Lows will settle into the mid-70s.

Expect a good chance of storms Saturday.

Prime-time will be mid-morning thru the afternoon.

Next two days Graf model

Like Friday, it won't be raining all day.

In fact, intervals of sunshine from time to time will help push highs into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.

Abundant tropical moisture will linger into next week as well.

As a result, expect better than normal rain chances to continue.

A widespread soaking of 3-5" looks likely, but you can easily double those amounts in certain areas.

Rain estimates Euro

Not necessarily a flooding threat at this point, but we'll continue to monitor things for you.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

INVEST-99L now has a high, 70% chance of developing into a depression in the Bay of Campeche over the next 24-36 hrs.

Friday 8/19/22 Tropical map

Regardless, this feature will mainly be a rainmaker for portions of Mexico and Texas.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

