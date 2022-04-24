Scattered storms return Monday; turning less humid into mid-week

Another mild one out there tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A warm start to the week Monday as highs push the mid-80s under intervals of clouds and sunshine.

next 48-hours Graf model

We'll see a scattering of showers and storms during the second half of the day, especially during the evening as a frontal boundary works its way through.

There is a low-end chance that we see an isolated storm capable of producing strong winds (5%).

Monday/Monday evening Severe storm risk

Behind the front, we'll be turning slightly cooler and certainly less humid into the middle parts of the week.

week ahead Muggy-meter

Highs will settle back into the upper 70s/lower 80s Tues.-Thurs.

Warming back up quickly and turning more humid by the end of the week and into next weekend as highs climb well into the mid-upper 80s.

Some rain chances could sneak back into the forecast by the weekend, but models still differ on timing and amount.

I've kept rain chances isolated for now, but do know that is likely to change a little between now and down.

Stay with the katc storm team for the latest.

Have a great week.

