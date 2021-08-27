Scattered showers move through during hurricane preparation

There's a few days of preparation left to get ready for potential tropical weather and it looks as if we'll be getting ready while dodging some showers.

Acadiana will be faced with the same kind of scattered shower activity we dealt with on Thursday, which means a few rounds of occasionally heavy showers.

This does help keep temperatures in their normal range of the lower 90s Friday afternoon, with a heat index reaching around 100 during the hottest times of the day.

Saturday is going to be more of the same with scattered showers moving across the area through the day, and while it won't be a complete washout you will want to keep an eye on the radar.

Weather conditions could slowly start to deteriorate through the day on Sunday so make sure all preparation is completed by the end of the day Saturday.

A more detailed discussion on the potential impacts from Ida can be found at katc.com/trackingthetropics.

