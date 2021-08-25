Scattered showers bring an end to intense heat

Wednesday is looking to be our last day of intense heat, it'll still be hot obviously, but the blistering temperatures we've been experience will be coming to an end.

Highs on Wednesday, however, will still push into the upper 90s with a heat index that approaches Heat Advisory criteria; in fact a Heat Advisory will be in effect for Evangeline, St. Landry and Avoyelles Parishes along with areas to the north.

There's another round of showers and storms popping up in the afternoon and evening which will help out with temperatures a little, and will usher in a more unsettled period to wrap up the week.

Showers and storms will be with us the next several afternoons lasting into the weekend.

Once we get through the weekend the forecast is going to be highly dependent on the tropics, which will need to be monitored very closely over the next several days.

A full run down on the tropical forecast can be found here.

