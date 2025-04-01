Savoy Swords Water System adds new well thanks to funding

EUNICE — For over a decade, the Richard community, between Eunice and Lawtell, has relied on a single well to meet its water needs. But as the area’s population continues to expand, the demand for clean water is quickly increasing.

Local officials and residents agree that action is needed to keep up with this growth.

Brian Soileau, general manager of the Savoy Swords Water System, said the addition of a new well is crucial for addressing the area’s expanding population.

The water system serves more than 2,000 people along Highway 190. As the area continues to grow, Soileau explained that the extra well will serve as a backup if one of the current wells fails.

“We’re working on it best we can and, it’s never gonna stop growing. I mean you’re always gonna be improving on it,” Soileau said.

James Newsom, director of a nearby church camp, expressed his relief about the upcoming improvements.

“Summer’s our busiest time; we’ll have four, five, 600 kids here for a week,” Newsom said. “Having good water is really needed for all these kids and people coming to camp, so it’s a blessing having that good water so close by.”

The new well is being funded through a low-interest loan from the state, part of a federal initiative aimed at improving water systems across the country.

The Savoy Swords Water System has received $913,000 in funding, with nearly half of it being forgivable.

“…Once we received the loan, we found out that 49 percent of it is forgivable,” Soileau said.

Soileau emphasized that the project is just the first of many improvements planned for the water system.

“The community’s growing… so we need stuff like this and, everything is very expensive today so anytime we can get some kind of break like this we’ll take advantage of it,” he said.

“There’s so many people moving out here, ya know, they just need more capacity; so the extra well—if one goes out—they’ll have a backup,” Newsom said.

According to Savoy Swords, the project has received a construction bid, and now awaits final approval from the state.

Soileau anticipates the new well to be completed by the end of the year.

