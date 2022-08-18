Savoy Rd & Chemin Metairie roundabout now fully operational

YOUNGSVILLE, L.a. — If you're passing through the City of Youngsville during your daily commute, you might notice a smoother ride as of Wednesday.

Roundabout construction at the intersection of Savoy Rd and Chemin Metairie Parkway is now complete. The City of Youngsville reports this nearly $3 million project took about two years from start to finish, starting back in 2020. Mayor Ken Ritter said the project was originally set to finish this past spring, but inclement weather and supply chain issues caused some delays, which is an issue he mentioned is faced during similar projects.

Ritter noted that at least 50,000 vehicles drive through the area every day — sometimes more such as when school is in session or when there's an event at the nearby Youngsville Sports Complex. As the fastest-growing city in the Pelican State according to 2020 Census records, the goal of the roundabout's construction is to make travel along the major roadway safer and more efficient for residents and passersby.

While passing through the area, the city and local law enforcement officials want to remind drivers to do so with caution while yielding to right-of-way drivers as people get acclimated to the new set-up.

