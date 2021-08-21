Saints season ticket holders could lose ticket rights

If you're a Saints fan, you know getting season tickets is extremely difficult. Right now the organization is currently sold out.Tens of thousands of people are on the waiting list.

That includes some on a physical waiting list and others waiting to get on that list.

The Saints released a statement on Thursday, saying season ticket holders will be able to receive a refund for this year's season because of covid-19, but their accounts will be canceled. They will then have to go to the back of the line for season passes.

Lifelong Saints fan Martial Broussard is one of those people. He paid 6000 dollars and says he should not be penalized for being concerned for his health.

"I could understand if you say well i don't like the saints this year i'm not going..they're going to have a bad team. but not with the situation we have with this covid thing going on ...it would be a sad situation for me I don't want to lose them I really don't", Broussard said

He also says selling the tickets would be difficult because all tickets are now virtual. "You can't just exchange tickets, now you gotta email them to the people or send a message to their iphone so they can have the tickets to go to the game."

Broussard is now asking Attorney General Jeff Landry to do something about it, Saints statement on season pass refund"I would like for him to not allow the saints organization be able to take your rights away for not wanting to go.. to all you saints fans out there best of luck this year..if you decide to keep your saints tickets and go have a blast as usual."

Season ticket holders have until 4 p.m. next Tuesday afternoon to request refunds.

Saints statement on season pass refund

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel