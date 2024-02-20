UPDATE: No one in house after Saint Streets stabbing

LAFAYETTE, La. — UPDATE: After several hours, the scene at a Saints Street has been cleared without an arrest; SWAT went inside and found no one was there.

Earlier Tuesday, we reported that SWAT was called out after someone was stabbed at a home in the 600 block of St. Camille Street. After several hours, SWAT was able to make entry and found the suspect wasn't there.

A spokesman said "it is believed that the suspect left the scene prior to LPD Patrol Officers arriving and establishing a perimeter around the residence."

LPD is now looking for the suspect. Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

Earlier Tuesday, we reported that one victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident at a Saint Streets property at 6:25 Tuesday morning, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Taylor Toole

Following a witness report, KATC was the first news team to find officers at the scene and they told us that the incident took place at 618 St. Camille St. While there, we saw about a dozen police units, an Acadian Ambulance, and SWAT team members. Authorities said the victim in question was found immediately and given medical attention until they could be taken by ambulance to a neighborhood hospital.

Taylor Toole A stabbing on St. Camille St. in Lafayette Parish leads to a standoff with Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette SWAT team.

The suspect in the stabbing barricaded themselves upon police arrival, which officers say led to the activation and deployment of the SWAT Team and LPD Negotiator Team.

Police told us there is no threat to public safety, but the scene is still active, and negotiators are actively working to provide a safe extraction of the suspect at this time. KATC will keep you updated with more information once we get it from authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

