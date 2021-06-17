Royal Caribbean postpones sailing after 8 crew members test positive for COVID-19

Royal Caribbean has postponed the July sailing of the Odyssey of the Seas after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ABC News, the workers received their positive test results during routine testing. Each had been vaccinated against the virus on June 4, but aren't considered fully vaccinated until June 18, Royal Caribbean said.

The ship was set to depart from Florida on July 3 as part of the cruise line's summer return. It will now set sail at the end of the month.

Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean's president and CEO, said the crew members, six of whom are asymptomatic and two of whom have mild symptoms, are quarantined and being closely monitored by a medical team.

To protect the crew and prevent further cases, Bayley said all crew will quarantine for 14 days and continue with routine testing.

Guests of the postponed trip will be notified and given "several options to consider," Bayley added.

Read more from ABC News here.

