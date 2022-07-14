Watch Now
News

Actions

Routine summertime pattern through weekend and beyond

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 17:12:39-04

TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S/SHOWERS ENDING
FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID/SCATTERED PM STORMS

DISCUSSION

As expected, an upper-level impulse traversing the area has led to a healthy scattering of tropical downpours across Acadiana.

Expect activity to begin to wrap up later this evening.

Skies fair out late tonight as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Back to a typical summertime pattern Friday.

Hot and humid into the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 90s.

2022-07-14_16-05-13.gif
Graf model

A few scattered storms will be possible during the second half of the day (40%).

Much of the same heading into the weekend, although rain chances will be a little lower Saturday.

The heat will be on as highs push the mid-90s.

Other than a slight uptick in rain chances Monday, expect a routine summertime pattern for much of the 10-day forecast period.

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

The news remains great on the Atlantic side for now with no new developments expected at least over the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.