TONIGHT: MID-UPPER 70S/SHOWERS ENDING

FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID/SCATTERED PM STORMS

DISCUSSION

As expected, an upper-level impulse traversing the area has led to a healthy scattering of tropical downpours across Acadiana.

Expect activity to begin to wrap up later this evening.

Skies fair out late tonight as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Back to a typical summertime pattern Friday.

Hot and humid into the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 90s.

Bradley Graf model

A few scattered storms will be possible during the second half of the day (40%).

Much of the same heading into the weekend, although rain chances will be a little lower Saturday.

The heat will be on as highs push the mid-90s.

Other than a slight uptick in rain chances Monday, expect a routine summertime pattern for much of the 10-day forecast period.

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

The news remains great on the Atlantic side for now with no new developments expected at least over the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

