Road Closure: St. Martin Parish

Heavy rainfall will close a portion of McVeigh Road in Arnaudville , indefinitely, according to St. Martin Parish officials.

From Highway 31 to Pont Brulie Road, MvVeigh Road will be undergoing road maintenance.

For more information contact St. Martin Parish Government at (337) 394-2200.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel