Rinse and repeat forecast for Acadiana

Rinse and repeat type of forecast here in Acadiana as we have another day with plenty of sunshine.

Sunny skies will help lead to a slightly warmer afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, and heat index in the low 90s.

It's been warming all week and that is going to continue again on Friday with highs at the end of the week making it into the 90s.

A few clouds will drift in on Friday which is going to announce a weak front that will help drop temperatures for the weekend.

Highs will return to the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s through the weekend, and staying dry into next week.

