Reports of oil and chemical spills during aftermath of Ida, skyrocketed

During the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the number of oil and chemical spills around southeast Louisiana has skyrocketed.

Coast guard released Monday that 350 spills have been reported. Now, that number is more than 2,000 since Wednesday, they say.

See pictures from our media partners at The Advocate.

