REPORT: Verge Ausberry promoted to Athletic Director at LSU

BATON ROUGE — LSU has promoted interim athletic director Verge Ausberry to the full-time position, according to multiple reports.

LSU's new president Wade Rousse has made the decision to elevate Verge Ausberry as permanent, full-time athletic director, sources tell @YahooSports. A formal announcement is expected in the coming days. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 5, 2025

The decision was made by new LSU president Wade Rousse, who was elected Tuesday by the LSU board of supervisors. A formal announcement will be made in the coming days.

Ausberry is a New Iberia native and former LSU linebacker. He has held a position within the athletic department for 34 years, including the last six as the executive deputy athletic director.

