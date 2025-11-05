Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
REPORT: Verge Ausberry promoted to Athletic Director at LSU

BATON ROUGE — LSU has promoted interim athletic director Verge Ausberry to the full-time position, according to multiple reports.

The decision was made by new LSU president Wade Rousse, who was elected Tuesday by the LSU board of supervisors. A formal announcement will be made in the coming days.

Ausberry is a New Iberia native and former LSU linebacker. He has held a position within the athletic department for 34 years, including the last six as the executive deputy athletic director.
