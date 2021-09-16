Report: LSU begins unenrolling students who didn't comply with COVID-19 entry protocols

LSU has started to unenroll dozens of students they say didn't comply with the university's COVID-19 entry protocols, just hours after saying it was "trying to avoid" doing so.

According to WBRZ, an LSU spokesperson confirmed that 78 students received notices Wednesday evening that they were being "resigned" from the school and given a 50% refund.

Students have until September 17 to complete registration and be readmitted to their courses.

Last week, LSU said students would be unenrolled if they didn't complete an online entry process by September 10, including notifying the university of their vaccination status and submitting proof of a recent COVID-19 test. LSU President Dr. William Tate IV was at the White House Wednesday to meet with President Biden and discuss LSU's coronavirus mitigation strategies. He said during a news conference around 2 p.m. that no students had been kicked out at that time.

Below is a copy of the email sent to students, courtesy of WBRZ:

This email is to notify you that you have been resigned from Louisiana State University and provided a 50% refund due to failure to comply with LSU’s Entry Test Verification procedures.

As a student, you were sent numerous notifications regarding the Entry Test Requirement and reminders to comply. Should you want to re-enroll at the university, you must complete the Entry Test Verification Survey. You will then need to email the Office of Academic Affairs at academicaffairs@lsu.edu stating your desire to be reinstated and added back to your courses.

The deadline to be re-added and to complete registration is THIS FRIDAY, September 17th at 4:00 pm, CST.

