Remaining auditions are Sunday for "The Nutcracker"

The Lafayette Ballet Theatre welcomes dancers to audition on Sunday for the 21 anniversary of the holiday classic, "The Nutcracker."

To qualify for "The Nutcracker" auditions, they say a dancer must be at least 8 years old by December 2021, have completed at least one year of ballet study, and are currently studying ballet in an established dance program.

Auditions will begin at 1 P.M. for ages 8 to 14.

They ask for dancers to arrive at least thirty minutes prior to audition time.

Registration is available during auditions in The Lafayette Ballet Theatre on 201 Petroleum Drive.

Masks are required.

For more information about auditions and the program, click here.

