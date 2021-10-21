Religious leaders encourage northside residents to join retail protest at press conference

We're learning more about a retail protest being called for by religious leaders on Lafayette's Northside.

The Greater Southwest Ministerial Coalition is encouraging people to protest economic disparity in the city by taking their money outside of Lafayette. They're hoping it will bring attention.

"We are believing that we are going to have a monumental support from our community that will back this,” said Bishop Ben Carlos, with The Greater Southwest Louisiana Ministerial Coalition.

Part of their movement is being fueled by the lack of resources available for the Northside of Lafayette, crime rates in the city, and the termination of former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

"It seems clear that the Mayor-President's decision was not based on the former police chief's lack of professionalism but his personal preference,” Carlos added.

We questioned if the goal is to highlight disparity, could the campaign end up hurting businesses on Lafayette's Northside that are already struggling?

“We’re not saying to support the black businesses or the Northside or the already oppressed communities. The reason for this is to bring attention to the disparities in our communities that have gone on for years,” said community activist Marja Broussard.

The Ministerial Alliance Coalition is even working to arrange transportation outside the city, for those who need it.

"We are successful because we are together and if we stay together we're going to send a message to our city leaders that they are going to take us seriously,” said Carlos.

The coalition says they are working to finalize their plans ahead of their launch on Thanksgiving Day.

