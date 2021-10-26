"Redistricting Roadshow" to come to UL's Student Union

The 2020 Census will mean changes to the state of Louisiana's political maps — district lines will be redrawn at the local, state, and federal levels.

The redistricting process is underway to reflect population changes in the Census, and this week you can have your say.

A "redistricting roadshow," a public forum on the redistricting process, will be held at UL's Student Union Tuesday night.

Lawmakers told KATC it's an opportunity for voters to have a say in a process that will impact elections for the next decade.

"How do you want your lines to look? What congressional district do you want to be in?"

State Representative John Stefanski (R) said he hopes to have questions like those answered by the public at Tuesday's event.

"The public actually has the opportunity to submit a map and actually, literally show us exactly how they want the map to look," Stefanski said.

The League of Women Voters of Louisiana had a chance to review proposed maps for Acadiana.

"Demographers have been, you know, looking at the numbers and playing around with the maps," the organization's vice president, M. Christian Green said. "What is apparent is that there is a loss of population in the north of the state."

She also noted that demographic changes could be reflected in congressional districts.

"We argue that there should be a second majority-minority district that would give black voters and other voters of color an equal opportunity to elect officials in one-third of the state," Green said.

Tuesday night's forum will start at 5:30 pm at UL's Student Union, but if you can't make it in person, it will also be streamed online.

