Red Cross Urges Louisiana Residents to Volunteer as Winter Storm Fern Increases Need

With a Winter Storm bringing icy conditions and raising the risk of power outages across Louisiana, the American Red Cross is calling on residents to step up and volunteer. As temperatures drop, the need for warmth, shelter, and safety is rising, and more volunteers are essential to sustaining these efforts.

While the winter storm has created an immediate demand, Red Cross officials stress that emergencies happen year-round. “We depend on the people of Louisiana to come together and support their neighbors during challenging times,” said Kenneth St. Charles, Ph.D., Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Louisiana Region.

As of last night, more than 53 trained Red Cross responders are working statewide, supporting operations at 20 warming centers and shelters. These include facilities directly managed by the Red Cross, such as the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in Natchitoches and First Baptist in Haughton, as well as partner-run sites receiving technical and resource support.

“If you’ve ever thought about helping but weren’t sure where to start, this is the moment,” St. Charles said. “We provide all the training and resources you need. What matters most is your compassion, commitment, and willingness to give your time.”

To mobilize quickly, the Red Cross is offering Virtual Just-In-Time Training sessions. These two-hour courses require no prior experience and prepare volunteers to be “mission ready” immediately.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit redcross.org and click on “Volunteer.”

