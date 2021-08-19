Red Cross seeking volunteers for hurricane, disaster season

Many weather experts predict a destructive hurricane season this year and the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help.

"There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength," said Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross of Louisiana "It's critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment's notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises."

SHELTER VOLUNTEERS AND HEALTH PROFESSIONALS NEEDED

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people's health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.

After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.

DISASTER ACTION TEAM MEMBER

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.

Last year, the Louisiana Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 1,854 families after 1,446 home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our local chapter at redcross.org/volunteertoday.

