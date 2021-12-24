Record warmth possible for Christmas Day

It may not feel like it outside, but we've finally made it to Christmas weekend.

It may take some double checking since nothing about the forecast is very Christmasy but at least it will stay quiet.

There's plenty of sunshine expected for Christmas Eve, although moisture will start to creep up as those winds will be pushing out of the south.

Those southerly winds will keep the temperatures warm and highs will be in the upper 70s, and continuing to warm in the low 80s for Christmas Day.

It's not just the highs that will be above average, the lows the next several nights will be in the 60s (which is closer to what our average highs should be).

Christmas Day is going to flirt with record warmth, the previous record high is 80 which we've hit a few times, the last of which was in 2016.

As the moisture continues to increase clouds will start to become a little more common and it'll be partly to mostly cloudy skies over the weekend.

A stalling front will be with us for the final week of the year which is going to make for a very unsettled wrap up to the work week.

