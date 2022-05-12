Record highs possible on Thursday, but showers possible by the weekend

Thursday is shaping up to be a hot one, with potentially record setting highs in the afternoon as we continue to go through a very hot May.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us through a majority of the afternoon, which will help those highs getting to around 95 during the peak heat of the day.

If we do hit 95 that would be good for a record, so a very hot day is expected across Acadiana.

Clouds will build to the east in the evening and we may see a few showers drift over the Atchafalaya Basin late in the evening with a few thunderstorms possible.

We could use some rain so hopefully we can squeeze out as many showers as we can over the next several days.

Rain chances increase for the end of the week and the first part of the weekend, with scattered showers and storms arriving both Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The rain is necessary and we could really use some as drought conditions have continued, and our average rain is about 10" below what it should be this time of year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel