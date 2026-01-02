Rebounding edge lifts Troy past Louisiana to start the new year

UL entered the new year looking for its second win of the season at home against Troy, but the Trojans quickly took control. Troy opened on a 7-0 run, but Bianca Silva kept the Ragin’ Cajuns close early, scoring nine of her 13 points in the first quarter.

Zay Dyer led Troy, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the first half and adding eight rebounds as the Trojans built an 18-point lead at halftime.

In the second half, Troy extended its advantage to as many as 32 points, with three players scoring in double figures. The Trojans dominated the boards, grabbing 60 rebounds, including 18 on the offensive end, which led to 23 second-chance points. Troy also out shot UL from three-point range, landing four triples in a decisive third-quarter stretch ultimately giving Troy the 80–54 victory over Louisiana.

“Playing Troy is always tough, you know. I mean, I think they ended up with 60 rebounds, and that’s one of the things we talked about going in,” Louisiana head coach Garry Brodhead said. “If we let them rebound, especially on the offensive side, it would be a tough game, you know. Those second-chance points really hurt us. I think they only had 16 at half, or maybe 12, and then they ended up with 36. The middle quarters really hurt us. Second quarter, we allowed them to score 23, and the third quarter was the same. It’s just a tough team to play against, especially with a young group that’s never played them before.”

Freshman Amijah Price led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 15 points, pushing there season to to 1-12. Louisiana returns to the Cajun Dome Saturday to host South Alabama at 3 p.m.

