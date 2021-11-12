Rebound: LIVE music festival returns to Downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — On the Rebound, LIVE music and festival like atmosphere took place in Downtown Lafayette.

Sights, sounds, and an experience many have not had since the pandemic.

"Downtown Rising" returned to PARC International after being canceled last year.

On the stage, Tank and The Bangas and Big Freedia along with Lafayette's own, DJ Digital.

Concert goers had been partying non-stop since the gates opened Thursday evening.

Many of them excited to enjoy live music again.

"This is a mommy-daughter time. So, we get to hang out together and enjoy some good music and good fun," said Melete Terry, a Tank and the Bangas Fan.

"I found out about it on Instagram, and she said, hey we need to go do this. We were early birds, and we were on it," said John Nicholson.

The music and dancing even brought visitors from out of state.

"I found out about Tank and The Bangas on Youtube, The Tiny Desk, and it was wonderful. I loved it there from New Orleans," said Paulia Matthew.

For some new to Acadiana, they got a chance to explore the city.

"We're kind of new to the town; so, it's exciting that there's stuff to do here. On a Thursday night, you can come see Big Freedia," Jaclyn Maraldo said.

"Downtown Lafayette is a beautiful place to have concerts. So, we're excited about it," Terry said.

Downtown Rising will make a return in June 2022.

