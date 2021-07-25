Rayne's 'Walk and Ride' brings prayer and hope for a safer community

The community of pastors, ministers, leaders, and churchgoers came together on Saturday, in Rayne, in hopes of bringing in a peaceful year after recent shooting has shaken their community.

Judge Royale Colbert attended the event and told KATC, "We're going to pray together walk together and fellowship together, talk together, and try to get the youth to try and put down the guns out here. Try and encourage them to do better, pray for them for the upcoming school year, and just hope that we have a peaceful school year."

THE CCO (Community Connection Outreach) hosted the event, Saturday, as they invited the public to a city-wide walk and ride.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel