Rayne: Mire Hwy and Crown St. closed

Mire Volunteer Fire Department announced Friday night that Mire Hwy at Crown Street is closed due to a downed power line across the road.

Slemco is en route, they say.

The fire department asks for commuters to take an alternate route until road is cleared.

